Online Originals: Memory bears, pillows help families with grief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The loss of a loved one brings grief, heartbreak, confusion and many more emotions that are difficult to cope with.

Imagine holding a bear made of the favorite shirt of your husband who passed away or the apron your grandmother wore while baking cookies.

Vidant Home Health and Hospice knows having a tangible reminder of a loved one can help with the mourning and healing process and so, Memory Bears were born.

Volunteer seamstresses create teddy bears or pillows out of a passed loved one’s clothes or favorite items in order to replicate that person. Specific additions can be made to the bears based on what that loved one was like.

“It’s a really simple process, but very meaningful.” Helen Donahue, Volunteer Seamstress

Helen Donahue says she saw a need for volunteer seamstresses at Vidant in her Facebook feed. She signed up and has made over 50 bears since last December and well over 100 more memory items at peoples request.

“I just know that I love being able to do something for the family,” said Donahue. “They can fuss that person out for leaving them, they can kiss that person for being there. They can do anything they want. Most importantly, they can hold that bear and know that’s their loved ones clothing, their love one is in that bear.”

This bear is based on Tina Edward’s father. It’s made from his favorite Hank Williams concert t-shirt, hospital socks, which he loved to wear, and has a stick of gum in its pocket, as Tina’s dad always did.

After complications associated with falling and breaking his neck, he wound up at the Hospice House at Vidant.

Edwards said from the moment she walked in the door, she felt at peace and was treated like family.

After several days of visiting her father, one day Edwards walked into the room and saw the memory bears of her father.

“I came in and I wasn’t expecting it and I had two bears sitting up there on the counter and I just broke down and started crying,” said Edwards.

Edwards has lost her father, mother and mother-in-law in a short period of time and she says all three memory bears will be around her table at for the holidays.

“And that will probably be what gets me through the holidays.” Tina edwards

Donahue works tirelessly to ensure every request is filled for each memory bear.

“If they want hearts in it or they want words in it…you best believe, it’s going to be inside,” said Donahue.

Each bear has a tag with a special reminder that reads:

“This bear is made from clothing that I used to wear. I will always be with you and you’ll always know I care. So when you want to talk to me or need a hug so tight, Just hold me close and you will know I’m always by your side.”

Reading this message creates a sense of peace for family members who love these bears.

“It helps in a way that…every time I breathe, it’s not as painful,” said Edwards.

The memory bears come at no cost to the families.

Anyone can request a bear, but priority is placed on Vidant Health Home and Hospice families.

If you are interested in being a volunteer seamstress and assisting in making these memories, please contact Angelina Brittle.

Contact: 252.847.1236 or Angelina.Brittle@VidantHealth.com