Online Originals: Millennials appear to be saving money better

A new Bank of America survey recently suggested that millennials are actually very good with their money. The survey was given to 1,500 respondents of ages 18 to 71, to learn more about their personal finances and views on money.

The report defined millennials between ages 23 and 37. The results proved against the stigma that millennials aren’t good with money.

67% of millennials who have goals for savings, stick to these goals each month. Also, 73% of millennials that budget stick to it each month.

47% have at or around $15,000 in their savings, while 16% have $100,000 or more in savings.

This means that 1 in 6 milennials has over one hundred thousand dollars saved…it sounds better when spelled out. Many might find this shocking, even millennials themselves.

However, what these numbers prove is millennals seem to know a thing or two about saving and managing their money.

The survey also says many people forget millennials were thrown into the workforce during a time of severe economic downturn, and came out swinging.

The survey also says the reason millennials are handling their money better is they’re less afraid to ask for raises compared to other generations. Technological knowledge could also be something that puts millennials higher on the totem poll than older workers.

One in four millennials don’t mind taking on shorter contracts or work involving freelance. Job hopping is more common with their generation, with some millennials having up to eight jobs in a life time.

So how can someone acheive a millennial-like savings? One thing is start spending less and saving more. When a person is in their twenties, they should aim to save around 25% of their overall pay.

By your thirties, you should have the amount of your current salary saved, and to have ten times your final salary savings if you plan to be retired by your late sixties.