Online Originals: Missions of Mercy hosts Free Dental Clinic in New Bern

The Missions of Mercy, an outreach program within North Carolina’s Dental Society Foundation held a two and a half-day free adult dental clinic in New Bern.

The clinic works with those who don’t have access to or cannot afford oral health care. Garber United Methodist Church opened its doors to patients and volunteers for the event.

Dental volunteers cleaning utensils.

Planning for this clinic began in November of 2018. After multiple conference calls and meetings, the clinic was approved.

The patients will go through a registration process of screening with a registered nurse, x-rays, and then triage. After the triage, the patient is placed with an appropriate provider and receives whatever services and care needed.

Two licensed dental volunteers working on a patients teeth.

The Dental Foundation began in 2003, but it tries to hold multiple clinics a year throughout the state of North Carolina. Volunteers at the clinic say that the excitement on patients faces is what makes these kinds of events worth it.