Uptown Greenville is getting a new restaurant! Molly’s Community Cafe is opening its doors to the public soon, as a breakfast and lunch spot.

The restaurants vision lies within its title…community. The goal is to make the cafe a place where locals and visitors can visit and feel right at home.

The restaurant name features an over easy egg and bright display colors, aimed to attract those who walk past the restaurant.

The goal is to open the restaurant towards the ladder part of November.