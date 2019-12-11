Online Originals: More cars being sold without spare tires, jacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Most drivers assume their cars come with spare tires and a jack to be used in the case of a flat, but it’s becoming common practice for manufacturers to leave the spare out and replace it with a tire inflation kit that can be used for a temporary fix.

According to Consumer Reports, about one-third of new cars today are not equipped with a spare tire.

The tire inflation kit can work well in some cases, for example, if there is just a puncture in the tire. But, experts say if the sidewall of the tire is damaged or if it’s a blowout, the kit will not provide sufficient assistance.

This is becoming common because many manufacturers are seeking to reduce weight in cars to improve fuel economy.

“Many years ago, manufacturers have elected years ago to effectively get better gas mileage on cars and by not putting full-size spare tires in cars, the weight of the car is 40 to 50 pounds lighter,” said Brian Pecheles of Pecheles Automotive in Greenville.

A typical spare tire and jack combo weighs around 40 to 50 pounds.

Isaac Smith, a Greenville resident, and his wife purchased at 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in July.

He says he has mechanically inclined himself and decided to rotate the tires at the 7,500-mile mark.

At that point, Smith discovered the car did not have a spare tire or a jack, something he says was unexpected and he views it as a major safety concern.

“I don’t want to be stuck out beside the road in the middle of the night and not be able to help myself,” said Smith.

Smith thinks in a time where human trafficking and abductions are on the rise, automotive companies should provide a spare and a jack as a way to help themselves and not be stranded on the side of the road.

Many manufacturers now offer roadside assistance plans in the case of a flat.

“I don’t know of any manufacturer that doesn’t allow you to buy a tire, but so many of them now do have roadside assistance that allows you to call somebody to come to change your tire and not do it yourself,” said Pecheles.

Smith says the roadside assistance plan could run out.

“What if your roadside assistance plan runs out? You’re still left without a jack, without a tire, without a way to change it, without a way to help yourself. I don’s think that’s right,” said Smith.

Here’s a list of cars currently being sold without spare tires and jacks from cars.com:

“AAA also offered up a list of new vehicles for 2017 that don’t offer a spare at all. Here they are in alphabetical order:”