Online Originals: More than 1 in 10 older Americans are binge drinking

According to a recent study by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, more than one in ten Americans, aged 65 or older, are binge drinking.

The number has increased from 7-9% of older Americans in the last decade to 10.6% between 2015 and 2017.

Binge drinking is classified as 5 or more drinks at a time for men and 4 or more drinks at a time for women.

Researchers say that binge drinking can be more dangerous for older people, putting them at risk for a range of health issues.

The results of the study say that binge drinkers are more likely to be male. In addition, binge drinkers are more like to use tobacco and/or cannabis.

The study also found that 70% of hospitalized older Americans, and 50% of nursing home residents, have alcohol-related problems.

The full report and video will be coming this afternoon.