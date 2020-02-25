Online Originals: Morehead City breaks ground on future city hall

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Morehead City leaders celebrated breaking ground on their new city hall project Tuesday afternoon.

The ceremony marks the start of construction for the city’s fourth city hall. It will be a 2 story, 22,000 square foot building that all city offices will reside in.

“I think this building symbolizes all of Morehead City. When you’re talking about a city you’re not talking about geography, you’re talking about the people that live there. It’s gonna serve them so much better.” Mayor Jerry Jones, Morehead City

Before construction started, community members were concerned about tearing down the Charles S. Wallace building where many people from the city attended school.

Architects took that into account when designing the new building.

It will include special medallions and bricks from the school’s foundation in a pathway leading up to the future city hall.

“You know you hate to lose something you’ve known all your life, but if it can be replaced as close to what you had it’s good. So I’m satisfied as are a lot of other people.” Rilla Gould, Morehead City

To hear more about the new building, click on the video above only on wnct.com's Online Originals!




