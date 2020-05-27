Live Now
Online Originals: Morehead City Police alert residents of boat theft

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – According to Morehead City Police, there have been numerous boat and boat business break-ins in the area.

Thieves are stealing GPS systems and other larger, more expensive equipment.

“There are some new investigations over in the Washington area but with that in mind were just advising awareness to everybody that they are usually high end electronics stored on boats.” Bryan Dixon, Deputy Chief of Police, Morehead City 

Investigators want to remind people to keep their boats and vehicles locked, and to keep valuables in a safe and secured location.

If you have seen anything suspicious they ask you call 911.

