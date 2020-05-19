Online Originals: Mosquito abatement for the upcoming warmer months

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) As it gets warmer outside, that also means outdoor pests like mosquitos are starting to appear.

The best way to get rid of these pests is to call your local county government and have them come spray your area.

You can reach them searching for your county’s government website and then searching for the pest or mosquito control department.

Sprays will be on a complaint only basis – due to COVID-19 workers can’t go onto people’s properties.

Many counties are also doing mosquito lighting, which tracks the spread of mosquitos in the area.

Preventative measures at home:

Regularly remove standing water in your yard- this is where mosquitos lay their eggs Wear bug spray Wear long sleeves when in the yard for extended periods of time Don’t stay out late after dark, this is when mosquitos are more likely to be out Keep grass cut- mosquitos like to hide in cool dark places Keep other vegetation cuts- they can hide in these places as well Remove piles of leaves, branches, and twigs – another place they can hide Oils from herbs like lavender, basil, and citronella can be repellents – not the plants themselves, but the extracted oil from these plants.

As the weather warms up make sure you are keeping yourself safe from mosquitos that can spread diseases like EEE, Lyme, and West Nile.