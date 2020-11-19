Online Originals: Mother and son “elf” yards to raise money for Onslow County families in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Elijah’s Yard Party started as a way to put smiles on the faces of families throughout Onslow County during the pandemic.

Kristin Greer and her son Elijah decided to get creative and stay COVID-19 safe with yard party signs.

In October, the mother and son duo decided to make it really mean something.

They raised $800 for the Onslow County CHEW program by “booing” peoples yards.

Now, the Greer’s are leaving Elves as a surprise to wake up too, all donations going to Onslow County’s Christmas Cheer program.

And the community is joining in on the fun – sponsoring elves to pop up at local business’s and neighborhoods.

So far the “elves of Onslow County” have raised about $1,000 for the Christmas Cheer program but Elijah’s goal is $2,000!

Here’s how to get involved:

On the back on the elves you will find this sign, to elf someone else you just follow the directions!

Please call prior to 12/12/2020.

SEE IT LIVE: