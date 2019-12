JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County has received $10k in grant funds from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The funds will be used to purchase a multi-network communication unit for Onslow County EMS.

The unit will assist the Swift Water Rescue Team and provide data to officials during emergency response efforts.

Visit back later to find out when the unit will be coming to Onslow County! Only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.