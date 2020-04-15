Online Originals: N.C. Highway Patrol says there is less traffic but excessive speeders on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is seeing fewer accidents and crash deaths — and it’s mainly tied to the coronavirus keeping more people off streets and highways.

“We have seen a drop in motor vehicle collisions across the state as it relates to the number of property damage, or injury collisions, or fatal collisions that would be investigated on a normal day to day basis,” said Sgt. Michael baker, N.C. State Highway Patrol.

They say there may be fewer wrecks — but people are still crashing.

“It could be from distracted driving. Speeding is still the number one leading factor to collisions which is something that we’re seeing an increase in as far as the excessive speeds,” said Sgt. Michael baker, N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Because there’s less traffic, some people are trying to push the limit — driving at up to 100 mph.

Pandemic or not, troopers are still going after people putting other lives at risk.

“They need to watch their speeds because we are seeing those catastrophic collisions come from those who are losing their lives over those crashes,” said Sgt. Michael baker, N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Less traffic means troopers can answer calls more quickly.

“Troopers are able to respond to service somewhat faster than they would if they were getting in traffic jams. They can maneuver through traffic,” said Sgt. Michael baker, N.C. State Highway Patrol.

For any highway emergencies you can contact N.C. Highway patrol by dialing *47 or by calling (919)-733-7952.