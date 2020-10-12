Online Originals: N.C. House Democrats call for expanding Medicaid, criticize Republicans “stonewalling” legislation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Members of the North Carolina House of Representatives stood together (although, at six-feet apart) in Thomas Foreman Park to push their health care plan.

They say their number one priority this election season is expanding Medicaid, a health insurance program covered by the federal government for low-income people.

N.C. House Democrat Minority Leader Darren Jackson says their only challenge expanding Medicaid are Republicans in the State House “stonewalling” legislation.

“Back in 2011 they passed a law, Speaker Thom Tillis said we couldn’t expand Medicaid, Governor Purdue vetoed that bill, then Roy was elected Governor in 2012 he immediately passed another one in 2013, again under Speaker Thom Tillis. We need to repeal that law and submit our application to Medicaid.” N.C. House Democrat Minority Leader Darren Jackson

Democrats say that expanding Medicaid in North Carolina will come at no cost to voters. That’s because hospitals and healthcare providers have agreed to pick up the 10 percent fee that comes with the application. North Carolinians are already paying for Medicaid in other states, and even in D.C.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Carolina ranks among the ten states with the least amount of insured residents. The number of residents without access are rising due to pandemic related job loss. Brian Farkas, Candidate for N.C. House of Representatives in District 9 says that expanding Medicaid could do much more than ensure citizens.

Expansion funds we receive from the federal government, funds that North Carolina taxpayers are already paying for and seeing sent to other states, can stabilize the current financial hardships rural hospitals face and prevent layoffs like the one we saw at Vidant earlier this year. Brian Farkas / (D) N.C. House Dist. 9 Candidate

WNCT also reached out to Republican representatives for their reaction on the Democrats and Medicaid issue, but have yet to hear a response. Both parties are campaigning heavily in the state of North Carolina. Efforts to push the state to one party are clearly seen in rallies and funding initiatives. Stay updated, here at your local election headquarters.