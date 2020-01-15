Online Originals: N.C. Symphony brings educational concert to Carteret County 4th graders

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – All Carteret County public school 4th graders were invited to see the NC Symphony perform Wednesday afternoon.

The annual concert brings the music students are taught in their classrooms to life.

“They have heard all the pieces that will be played today, I hope that they recognize the different elements like the rhythm, form tempo dynamics that we have been talking about for a few months now.” Alice Cashwell, Beaufort Elementary Music Teacher

Over 600 4th graders gathered in West Carteret High School’s auditorium for the fun.

“I am most excited about just hearing some very great music pieces and overall just a fun experience of listening to music and relaxing.” Mason Johnson, 4th Grader

“I am most excited about the symphony because I really like music, my favorite instrument is the trumpet.” Josue Campos, 4th Grader

The concert was made possible by The Big Rock Charity Committee, The Carteret Community Foundation and The Arts Council of Carteret County.

