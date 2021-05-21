Online Originals: National American Red Cross Founder’s Day, celebrating 140 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On May 21st, 1881 the American Red Cross was founded in Washington, D.C. Clara Barton and a circle of her acquaintances founded the organization to help people in need throughout the United States, and in association with other Red Cross networks, throughout the world.

9OYS reached out to the Eastern North Carolina Regional American Red Cross to see how they’ve fared over this past year, how they are doing now, and what they are looking towards in the upcoming months.

ENC Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Barry Porter says, you wouldn’t guess it, but blood donations rose about 4% over the past year. The American Red Cross also sheltered more people last year than in over a decade, due to natural disasters.

Courtesy: American Red Cross