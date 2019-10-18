Online Originals: National Mammography Day

As a part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the third Friday in October is National Mammography Day.

This day serves as a reminder to all women that the best defense is early detection.

A mammogram can detect a problem before any physical signs occur.

To celebrate the day and encourage women to schedule mammograms, Eastern Radiologists Breast Imaging Centers in the area will be offering refreshments and cheer throughout the day.

The Greenville, Kinston and Washington locations are participating.

They are also offering Women’s Health Monthly planners.

As per Eastern Radiologists Facebook event for National Mammography Day, all patients who receive a mammogram in the month of October are entered to win a Pink Prize Pack: a “Strong Beautiful Fierce” t-shirt, pink Title Boxing gloves, and a Pink Yeti!