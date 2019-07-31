Online Originals: National Mutt Day

Today is National Mutt Day! This day which was started in 2005, occurs twice a year, once on July 31st and also on December 2nd.

Also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day, it was created to help raise awareness for the breed that often gets overlooked. 80% of dogs that are in shelters are mixed breeds.

There are many reasons that mixed breed dogs are a great addition to the family, and it’s not just their cute faces. Mixed breeds have been proven to have lower chances of suffering from health issues like hip dyspepsia, hypothyroidism, and cataracts. These dogs are also associated with lower temperaments and higher levels of intelligence.

Another plus is the cost. Mixed breeds are often much cheaper than pure breeds, which can often cost thousands of dollars.

Lastly, you’ll sleep well at night knowing that you’ve saved your furry friends life. Many shelters still euthanize, due to issues like overcrowding. So make sure to celebrate National Mutt Day but visiting your local shelter today! #adoptdontshop

If you don’t have time for a pet, you can click here to donate to the National Humane Society, and here to donate to Pitt County Animal Shelter’s wishlist.