The 'Here Comes the Bus App" was created in 2015 and has been downloaded over one and a half million times since. In Craven County, the schools' transportation department is continuing their second year using 'Here Comes the Bus'. While the app can track when a bus in coming, has gotten to a certain stop and has arrived at the school, it also has other capabilities.

Over 15,000 students attend Craven County Schools, and of those around 7,000 rely on school buses as their main form of transportation. Since 'Here Comes the Bus' was introduced in Craven County two years ago, it has been downloaded 4,000 times.