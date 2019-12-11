Online Originals: National STEM program coming to Southwest and Swansboro High Schools

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marine Corps Air Station, New River, and Onslow County Schools announced a new partnership with an evidence-based, rigorous national STEM program.

The program is being brought to Swansboro and Southwest High Schools due to a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The program is a two-year College Readiness Program from the National Math and Science initiative.

The nonprofits mission is to allow the opportunity for STEM education to all students, especially those furthest from opportunity.

The National Math and Science initiative (NMSI) has assisted more than 250 U.S. schools that have notable enrollment among military-connected students.

BACKGROUND ON NMSI

“The Dallas-based National Math and Science Initiative has served more than 1,300 U.S. high schools to improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and student-focused resources. Schools that participate in the nonprofit’s College Readiness Program see immediate and dramatic increases in the number of students taking Advanced Placement® exams and earning qualified scores. The nonprofit seeks to give access to high-quality, college-level coursework for all students, particularly those who are underrepresented in STEM programs.”