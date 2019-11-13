Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: National Student-Athlete Signing Day

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

9OYS Sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- One of the most exciting moments of an athlete’s career is committing to a college to play your sport at a higher level.

When you “commit” to a college, all that entails is a verbal agreement. The dream becomes reality on National Signing Day when they lock in their scholarship and sign their name in ink on paper.

National Signing Day is a day when student-athletes sign their official ‘Letter of Intent’ to play their sport in college.

Which day that falls on each year depends on the sport you play.

According to National Letter of Intent, the following signing dates are as listed:

SPORTINITIAL SIGNING DATEFINAL SIGNING DATE
Division I Basketball (Early Period) November 13, 2019November 20, 2019
Division I Basketball (Regular Period) April 15, 2020May 20, 2020
Division I Football (Early Period) December 18, 2019December 20, 2019
Division I and II Football (Midyear Junior College Transfer) December 18, 2019January 15, 2020
Division I and II Football (Regular Period) February 5, 2020Division I: April 1, 2020
Division II: August 1, 2020
All Other Division I and II SportsNovember 13, 2019August 1, 2020

So today, November 13, all athletes (other than football players) will sign their National Letters of Intent.

According to NCSA Sports, you can sign a National Letter of Intent after the last signing period ends, but it is rare that there will be any roster spots left.

Congratulations to all student-athletes signing to play in college! There is no better feeling… really, I know the feeling!

National Signing Day 2014

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV