Online Originals: National Substance Abuse Prevention Week; How to be safe with prescription medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s National Prevention Week for Substance Abuse.
The following hotline resources are free, confidential, and available 24/7:
- Al-Anon and Ala-teen hotline line: 800-356-9996 – Counselors provide support to teens and adults who are negatively impacted by alcohol addiction and provide resources to group therapy nearby for ongoing support.
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): 1-800-662-4357 – English/Spanish speaking counselors provide referrals to treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based services.
- National Suicide Prevention: 1-800-273-8255 – Support to help those in crisis process their emotional distress and prevent suicide.
- Boys Town: 1-800-448-3000 – Over 140 languages can be translated; they also provide a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) line for the speech and hearing impaired (1-800-448-1833).
- Drugfree.org: call 855-378-4373 or text 55753 – Counselors provide support and education and guide you to the best course of action.