Online Originals: National Teen Driver Safety Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with Vidant Medical Center are reaching out to share the importance of driving safely on the road.

Captain Ray Waters states that inexperienced drivers get easily distracted while driving.

“Take your time, don’t get in a hurry pay attention, cut down the distractions in the car, don’t speed and wear your seat belt,” said Waters.

National Teen Driver Safety Week reminds parents to talk to their teens about how to practice safe driving while on the road.

Vidant’s Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Jennifer Wobbleton advises parents to be a good role model while driving because their teen is watching and will inhabit the same way of driving.

She also encourages parents to use the parent-teen driving agreement which sets rules for their teen driver.

For more information on how parents could help guide their teen on driving safely on the road go to https://ncvisionzero.org/safety-focus-areas/young-drivers/

Starting October 28 is the Booze it or Lose it Campaign, for more information on the importance of staying safe to go to https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/booze-it-lose-it/Pages/default.aspx