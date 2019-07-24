Online Originals: National Tequila Day

Today is National Tequila Day and restaurants all over Greenville are celebrating, including La Rancherita.

Gustavo Vasquez has been bartending at La Rancherita since early January and will be serving up tequila all day long.

“So there’s silver, reposado, and anejo,” said Vasquez. These are the three classifications of tequila.

“The difference is age,” said Vasquez. “So, a silver tequila is the youngest being aged from about 0-5 months. Reposado is from 5 months to a year and then anejo is one year and beyond.”

Silver tequila is almost clear. Vasquez says silver tequila is harsher, so its typically used for mixing and not recommended for shots.

“Reposado has more of a darker color. It’s right in the middle of the two. It’s smooth but still used more in margaritas,” said Vasquez.

Anejo is the darkest tequila because it’s aged the longest, according to Vasquez. It’s not recommended for mixing, but for drinking straight so you can taste the distinct flavors.

“Some can have extracts of chocolate or vanilla,” said Vasquez. “Very different flavors depending on how they make it.”

Tequila comes from Tequila Town, Mexico.

“That’s where it was invented, that’s where the mass production is, all the agave plants are there,” said Vasquez.

And after several weeks or even years, the tequila is ready to be poured.

Enjoy National Tequila Day, but always be responsible!