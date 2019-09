JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happy National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

This day is celebrated the last Wednesday of September every year. Today is a day to remind and empower women about keeping their bodies healthy and strong at any age!

Celebrate today by finding an activity you enjoy that benefits you physically and mentally!

Find more information on women’s health at https://www.cdc.gov/women/index.htm!