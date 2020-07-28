Online Originals: NBA All-Star & Kinston Native Brandon Ingram donates Adidas sneakers to UNC Lenoir Health Care

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston-native and New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Brandon Ingram and his family are providing 982 pairs of Adidas to UNC Lenoir Health care.

“I am a single mom, I have two kids and they get the Adidas, I get to go to work. these will really support my feet I’m grateful.” Carolyn Dawson, UNC Lenoir Health Care worker

This is the largest single gift ever received by the employees at Lenoir.

Since breaking into the NBA, Ingram has been known for his altruistic efforts in the Kinston community.

This year, with the onset of COVID-19 he wanted to recognize those heroes on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In attendance was his father, Donald Ingram since the basketball star is away with his team in Orlando.

The Ingram family donated 982 pairs of shoes totaling $85,000.

To hear from Donald Ingram and other nurses click the video above only on wnct.coms’s Online Originals.