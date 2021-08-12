Online Originals: NC city leaders push House Reps for passing $1 trillion infrastructure bill

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The $1.2 trillion dollar bill is a bi-partisan feat. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and both North Carolina Republican senators voted in favor of the bill, but some state representatives could hold up the bill.

House Representative Tedd Budd has his critiques, saying the bill is an economic issue that could push growing industries offshore.

Today, in Kinston, democrat leaders, non-profit education workers, and Mayor Don Hardy held a press conference.

They urged house representatives to work across the aisle to invest in rural areas in the east – highlighting that the bill would bring funds to these areas, immediately.

“If it is not passed, it could be another decade or more before we see those bridges or highways, or broadband, a necessity coming in to eastern North Carolina, and across our state in a significant way.” NCDP Vice Chair Floyd McKissick

Education officials spoke on how the pandemic is directly impacting students, especially those who don’t have access to technology and the internet.

And, Mayor Don Hardy says federal funds would help create a long-term solution for issues they’re facing.

“We need it most in Eastern North Carolina….crumbling infrastructure, we get an attack every time we get a hurricane,” says Mayor Hardy.

The White House Press Room released a statement detailing the bill’s efforts:

Makes the largest federal investment in public transit ever

Makes the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak

Makes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system

Makes the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history, delivering clean water to millions of families

Ensures every American has access to reliable high-speed internet

Helps us tackle the climate crisis by making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history; electrifying thousands of school and transit buses across the country; and creating a new Grid Deployment Authority to build a clean, 21st century electric grid

