Online Originals: NC Coastal Federation receives assistance to help with boat, debris removal

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is awarding $2.7 million in grants for marine debris removal and prevention across 23 different projects.

Here in the east, North Carolina Coastal Federation is receiving $121,090 to help with the removal of at least 20 abandon boats and debris.

“They can be either toxic in the marine environment, they can be hazardous in terms of navigation.” Todd Miller, Executive Director

Since Hurricane Florence in 2018, the federation has cleaned up 350 tons of debris.

Congressman Greg Murphy released the following statement regarding the appropriated amount of money.

“I thank NOAA for this generous grant to help the North Carolina Coastal Federation clean up marine debris from North Carolina’s beautiful coast. These projects will significantly help clear up our waterways to make them more navigable and help our ecosystems thrive. It is a great win-win for eastern North Carolina’s economy and environment.” Congressman Greg Murphy

PHOTO COURTESY: NORTH CAROLINA COASTAL FEDERATION

TAKE A LOOK:

Estimated area of debris and vessel removal through the NC Coastal Federation.

