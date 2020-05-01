Online Originals: DMV delays driving test

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Many places may be shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but The DMV is still open for business.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed several offices and transitioned to appointment-only service at others.

“We announced back in March for safety reasons; we closed a bunch of smaller offices because they could not offer the safety distance perimeter,” said Steve Abbott, NC DOT spokesperson.

The DMV is not issuing regular drivers licenses right now because an instructor must be with the driver during road tests.

“That’s not happening right now because we have rescheduled all road tests for the safety of both the staff and the customer,” Abbott said.

The DMV is still handling limited tests for other licenses, but those must be scheduled online.

“Everything else can be taken care of, division test acknowledge test, sign test, documentation can be turned in, but you cannot get your road test,” Abbott added.

Representatives are still available to help people if renewals can’t be done online.

“If you aren’t able to get an online duplicated license, or you’re not able to renew your license online, there are exceptions for those who don’t let you do that. That can be done there,” Abbott said.

Drivers with licenses about to expire are getting an additional 90 days to renew them, allowing for covid-19 restrictions.

To learn more about open offices and hours visit: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/Pages/default.aspx.