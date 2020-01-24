Online Originals: NC Rep. Perrin Jones visits Chicod School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) NC Representative Perrin Jones (9th House District) toured the Chicod School this morning along with Pitt County Board of Commissioners members Lauren White and Tom Coulson and members of the Pitt County Board of Education.

The tour was for Rep. Jones and others to get an idea of what’s going on in District 9 schools.

The tour included the new media center, various classrooms, labs, the cafeteria, and other areas.

Additionally, educators filled in Rep. Jones on the use of technology and STEM programs within the learning environment.

The Chicod School is just completed phase two out of three of construction and remodeling in an effort to modernize the facility while maintaining some of the architecture from the original building which opened in 1929.

“It’s a very impressive facility,” said Rep. Jones.

Michael Pollard, the principal at the Chicod School, says having Rep. Jones on site is a great opportunity for the students, staff, and community of the school.

“To come out and see what we know we do every day for children,” said Pollard. “Also, to be able to show concern about the needs and the challenges that we have to meet on a day to day basis.”

One of those challenges is the mental health crisis facing schools nationwide.

“It makes a world of difference when you have someone of his stature, a leader here in our state that will actually listen to you,” said Pollard.

After the tour, 9 On Your Side spoke to Representative Jones to see what the future holds for the county and the state.

He spoke about the challenges that rural areas face.

“To my mind, one of the biggest issues that we face in the state is trying to figure out ways to repopulate the rural parts of North Carolina. Having a great education system is a big step in being able to do that. Being able to educate kids, teach them job skills and things of that nature that will allow them to get jobs and actually come back and still live in their original communities is really important.” Representative Perrin Jones

Pollard believes that the school is the cornerstone of the Chicod community and will contribute to the repopulation.

Additionally, Rep. Jones says we need to stay focused on the county’s core industries such as healthcare and education.

“I think that it’s also really important for us to expand our economy,” said Rep. Jones.

At the end of the tour, Pollard, other faculty from the school and attendees of the tour shared some of their concerns to Rep. Jones regarding mental health among students, a lack of therapists available and other topics.