Online Originals: NCDOI warns public of Medicare phone call scam targeting seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Insurance is warning senior citizens to watch out for scam phone calls claiming to be from Medicare.

On Monday, reports of suspicious phone calls were reported to the agency.

The calls came in showing that they were from the “Senior Center.”

“The individuals did answer the call but then the person on the other side of the phone started asking Medicare survey questions and then even personal information questions even if they have received their 2020 Medicare card.” Kevin Robertson, North Carolina Department of Insurance

When we asked on Facebook if Eastern North Carolina residents have received similar calls, responses varied.

“No I’ve gotten six calls and voicemails telling me of suspected fraud… It;s a total scam but I worry about older citizens falling for it.”

Another read…

“My old dad who I help care for gets called from “medicare” everyday, I hang up.”

The NCDOI says if you receive one of these phone calls, do not answer.

Report any suspicious calls to the attorney generals office and your local sheriffs department.

To see more, click the video above! Only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.