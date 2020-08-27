Online Originals: Negative review leads to lesson on tolerance for special needs community

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A negative comment regarding service on Salty Sistas Food Truck was a shock to owner Jeanette Lopez.

“Never once did I think he was rude in anyway. For someone to be disappointed, I didn’t understand it.” Jeanette Lopez.

The comment was referring to her son, Dominic, who has special needs.

Lopez says that during COVID-19 that Dominic needed to be socially ans physically active to best practice his cognitive skills. Putting him to work on the food truck does that.

She responded to comment publicly on Facebook, letting the Sneads Ferry community know her son has special needs and Tourette syndrome which can sometimes cause ticks.

“This is such a hard time with covid… just with that alone you need grace patience with people. Then putting a special needs child and I think that we need to increase that awareness and I think with that more grace and more patience will come to our community.” Jeanette Lopez

The reviewer ended up apologizing to the family, saying they should of been more patient and kind.

Dominic continues to train on Salty Sistas Food Truck, Lopez says she hopes more people will come and say hello.