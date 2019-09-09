Online Originals: New Bern after Dorian

About a year ago, Hurricane Florence devastated the city of New Bern.

Businesses were shut down and homes destroyed due to flooding and heavy wind damage.

It took the city months to try and return everything to normal and the work still isn’t done in some places.

While Hurricane Dorian was approaching last week, New Bern residents were holding their breath, hoping this storm would be more forgiving than last years Hurricane Florence.

Residents boarded up and sandbagged their properties in preparation.

“We took the steps that we needed to take to keep things protected and it worked out very well for us,” said Megan Noble, the buyer at Surf, Wind, and Fire in downtown New Bern. “Any time a hurricane comes through, we get a little bit nervous because we don’t want anything like Florence to happen again.”

After Dorian passed through, residents were relieved to find that minimal damage had been done.

“I feel very blessed,” said Mark Mangum, owner of Galley Stores and Marina. He said they are “still digging out” from Hurricane Florence damage.

“We had 14 inches of water in the store and the marina was broken up pretty bad,” said Mangum about Florence.”

After Dorian, there were reports of over 12,000 power outages in New Bern, debris in the streets, a few trees down and flooding along the waterfront.

Power was restored by late Friday night and crews and residents worked together to clean up the debris.

On Monday, businesses are open and folks were walking around enjoying the day feeling grateful.