Online Originals: New Bern Convention Center prepares for possible flooding

The City of New Bern is preparing for impacts from Hurricane Dorian and the Riverfront Convention Center is putting their renovation on hold during the storm.

Less than a year after sustaining major damages due to Hurricane Florence, the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center is taking necessary precautions to protect the facility.

The temporary AC unit has been relocated for 48 hours to keep it safe and all renovation supplies and equipment have been moved inside.

According to Amber Parker, the Public Information Officer for Craven County, after Hurricane Florence, the entire first floor of the convention center was inundated with water.

All of the carpets had to be removed, the drywall up to the four-foot mark had to be taken out and the facility was without heating and air for some time.

“It’s not just about replacing what was damaged from the hurricane, that’s just one part of it,” said Parker. “It’s getting back to where we were before the storm.”

While repairing the damage to the convention center, crews are also working on renovations.

The $7.1 million dollar project is set to be completed by mid-October.

“We’re trying to give it a nice modern feel that fits with New Bern, that fits with the location of it and Craven County’s overall area,” said Parker.

According to Parker, part of the project is to make the facility more hurricane resilient but using different types of flooring such as carpet tiles that can be pulled up and stored in case of possible flooding.

Parker says the plan is still to open the center in mid-October.