Online Originals: New Bern Convention Center prepares for possible flooding

1  of  94
Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Croatan church of Christ Dare County Schools Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Greene County Schools Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care Kids Kollege KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Schools MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Start Right Learning Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Twin River YMCA U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy

Online Originals: New Bern Convention Center prepares for possible flooding

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of New Bern is preparing for impacts from Hurricane Dorian and the Riverfront Convention Center is putting their renovation on hold during the storm.

Less than a year after sustaining major damages due to Hurricane Florence, the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center is taking necessary precautions to protect the facility.

The temporary AC unit has been relocated for 48 hours to keep it safe and all renovation supplies and equipment have been moved inside.

According to Amber Parker, the Public Information Officer for Craven County, after Hurricane Florence, the entire first floor of the convention center was inundated with water.

All of the carpets had to be removed, the drywall up to the four-foot mark had to be taken out and the facility was without heating and air for some time.

“It’s not just about replacing what was damaged from the hurricane, that’s just one part of it,” said Parker. “It’s getting back to where we were before the storm.”

While repairing the damage to the convention center, crews are also working on renovations.

The $7.1 million dollar project is set to be completed by mid-October.

“We’re trying to give it a nice modern feel that fits with New Bern, that fits with the location of it and Craven County’s overall area,” said Parker.

According to Parker, part of the project is to make the facility more hurricane resilient but using different types of flooring such as carpet tiles that can be pulled up and stored in case of possible flooding.

Parker says the plan is still to open the center in mid-October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV