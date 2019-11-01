Online Originals: New Bern gains canine massage therapist

A new small business in New Bern will have your pups ready to play.

Healing Paws Canine Massage Therapy is owned by Rhonda Tennant.

After enduring five surgeries due to damaged vocal cords, Tennant wanted to find a way to work with animals so she wouldn’t have to use her voice as much.

She came across a canine massage therapy program.

After completing 50 hands-on clinical hours at the animal shelter, Tennant became certified.

According to Tennant, canine massage therapy has grown in popularity over the last decade and has a list of health benefits for the animals.

It can relieve muscle tension, help with arthritis, anxiety, depression, increases range of motion, stimulates the relaxation response, increases blood flow and more.

“Imagine having your back rubbed or around the shoulder blades or on the face or neck,” said Tennant. “The same response that you would get, they’re going to get the same thing, but on a smaller scale.”

It also promotes lymph circulation which Tennant says is important because the lymphatic system plays an important role in the immune system of a dogsbody.

Tennant uses various massage styles like gua sha and shiatzu and incorporates essential oils.

Basil, lavender, chamomile, lemongrass, frankincense, peppermint, spearmint, and others are used.

All the oils are organic and 100% therapeutic grade.

“They don’t ingest, so I either do inhalation or topically where I rub them down,” said Tennant

Frankincense works on a cellular level.

Tennant has put together blends for calming, separation anxiety, muscle soreness, and arthritis.

Healing Paws is a completely mobile business.

“I have found that it’s easier to work on these babies if they’re in their own environment so I will come to you. I make house calls,” said Tennant.

Healing Paws is brand new and Tennant is hoping to see it take off soon.

If you’re interested in making an appointment, contact Rhonda Tennant at (252) 229-5509.