Online Originals: New Bern Ginger Bread Contest brightens up shop windows for the holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

If you’ve been to the The Historic Down Town of New Bern recently, you may have seen gingerbread houses in the windows of local businesses.

This is because the Historical Society of New Bern is hosting it’s third Annual Beary Merry Gingerbread House Contest And Display.

This years theme is “Historic New Bern Christmas.”

This years contest features 34 gingerbread creations at 20 different merchant windows in Down Town New Bern.

The gingerbread houses are all in close proximity to each other, and anyone can go downtown and do the Gingerbread Walk.

Gingerbread house creations were entered into the contest by November 11th, with four different category entries…

Youth up to age 14 Adults ages 15 and up Family – combination of youth and adult Business/Professionals – (bakers, caterers, engineers, artists, chefs. or super-experienced builders)

The judging took place November 26th, and an Award Ceremony will be 4pm December 14th at The O. Marks Building.

All 34 entries receive a hand-crafted pottery gingerbread ornament created by local artists.

The Youth category’s first prize winner will receive $100.

Adult, Family, and Business/Professional categories all receive $150 for a first prize win.

Runner-ups in all four categories receive special gift cards from select merchants.

A Peoples Choice Award will also be given at the Ceremony. Anyone can cast their vote online via Facebook until 10pm December 12th.

The final prize, The Best Reflection of Theme-Nancy Chiles Heriage Award, receives $200.