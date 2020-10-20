Online Originals: New Bern Grant will assist non-profits in the area

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) On October 13, the New Bern Board of Alderman unanimously voted to approve a new COVID-19 Non-profit Grant Program.

The program will provide a lifeline and relief to local non-profit organizations who are still struggling due to the pandemic.

The board approved $50,000 from the General Fund to head start the program

The COVID-19 Non-profit Grant Program will award $1,000 to qualifying non-profits within city limits whose missions, programs, and/or services help citizens impacted by the virus.

The Business Expansion Funding Corporation, a nonprofit Certified Development Company in North Carolina, will administer the program.

According to the program guidelines, funds must be used for the expenses and or resources related to the impact of COVID-19 on the city.

Each qualifying nonprofit will receive $1,000 to be used towards legitimate COVID related issues, such as programming, rent, payroll, operating expenses, and more.

Directors at both the Craven Arts Council and the Civic Theatre in New Bern have said they will be applying for the grant program.

John Burger, Executive Director of the Craven Arts Council says, if approved, he hopes to put the money towards payroll and making sure he can continue to pay and keep on a full staff.

Burger also says that extra funding will also help them to re-work their budget a little, in order to pay for things and resources they really need to keep the center going.

Angelina Doyle is the Director of the Civic Theatre in New Bern and she says although the theatre is open, they are limited to a capacity of 25 people.

A number, she says, that doesn’t make up for the costs of production, and everything else.

Doyle says the money would be extremely beneficial to their organization so that they can continue to hold events and shows that bring the community together.

All applications and supporting materials must be submitted via email and must be complete in order to be considered.

Interested applicants can email: jhighfill@befcor.com

The application period began Monday and will last until November 9 at 5 pm.

Grant award money is expected to be dispersed no later than December 1.