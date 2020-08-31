Online Originals: New Bern holds public input session for Stanley White Recreation Center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Monday, August 31st, New Bern Parks and Recreation Administration held an input session for the community.

The session is one of six that officials plan to have.

They want to give people in the community an opportunity to have their voices heard when it comes to The Stanley White Recreation Center.

The recreation center has been a community staple for years.

Built in a historic area, the center offers locals fitness, fun, and a place for community gatherings.

The Stanley White Center has been un-used since Hurricane Florence severely damaged it back in 2018.

The storm left the center flooded and beyond repair at the time.

Now the community is asking for it back.

A lot of debate has come around whether to re-build the center at its current location…or whether to start completely over in a new spot.

The public has been very outspoken about keeping the original location of the rec-center because it offers so much to the people in that community and is within walking distance for many.

They are also looking for what type of activities and resources does the public want to see in the new build?

New Bern Parks and Rec Director, Foster Hughes, says “when it comes to community projects like this you have to have the public’s input. Because we could rebuild the center, but if we do it without public input then we may not have what they want to see. And the goal with this building is to serve the community for 50 to 75 years.”

Hughes says this will be the first of many sessions that will allow the public to do a “drop-by” style of meeting, give their input, hear other information, and more, all while being able to social distance.

The last of the sessions is scheduled to take place at the end of October.

Hughes says they plan to have a divisive plan ready by March 1st to bring in front of the Board of Alderman for approval.



The City of New Bern has allocated over 8 million dollars towards this project with assistance from FEMA and the state.

Project updates, schedules, minutes, and more will be posted on the Stanley White Recreation Center project website: http://www.NewBernNC.gov/StanleyWhite