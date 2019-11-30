Online Originals: New Bern kicks off the holidays with Beary Merry Christmas celebration

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) It’s officially the holiday season in New Bern.

Tonight the community gathered together to watch the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree in Union Point Park.

It’s just one part of the Beary Merry Christmas celebration, an annual celebration in New Bern.

Christmas carols led by Nashville recording artist and New Bern native Brian Mayer put the crowd in the holiday spirit.

Mayor Dana Outlaw spoke to residents about the resiliency of the community and how they have a lot to celebrate after rebuilding after

Hurricane Florence.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance, too!

Once the tree was lit, the crowds walked to Middle Street in downtown New Bern where the festivities continue with a parade, sledding, Santa Claus, games, food and more.

One young resident by the name of Brayden says it’s a tradition for him and his family to come to the festival each year.

“We’re enjoying the Christmas spirit and having fun during this holiday,” said Brayden.

Several other kids at the festival said they were most excited to see Santa and to go sledding.

The Beary Merry Christmas celebration goes on all month long.

The historic downtown area is transformed into a winter wonderland with fun activities throughout December to keep the community in the holiday spirit.

You can click here for a list of events.