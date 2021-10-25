Online Originals: New Bern nonprofit takes flight next week with ‘Orville’; other shows in production

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina History Theater will take flight with its first showing of “Orville,” exploring life from the lens of the younger Wright brother.

Take a walk down the streets of Downtown New Bern and you’re practically taking a walk through time, one new nonprofit wants to celebrate that fact with shows that will replicate famous stories and characters from North Carolina’s history.

“Orville” is a one-man show that will open on Nov. 4. It’s the description of the famous first flight that happened on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, N.C. The nonprofit plans to recreate hilarious presentations with the Mobile Mystery Comedy Troup in January and February and will re-enact the Spaight-Stanly duel in the spring of next year.

Bill Hand is the president of the nonprofit and the star of “Orville.” He shared why he is passionate about keeping these memories alive.

“If we don’t understand our past, we really have no place to anchor ourselves as a community, as a society,” said Hand.

Proceeds will go towards continuing the performances, and towards other organizations’ efforts to preserve history in New Bern.

If you would like more information or are interested in supporting this new endeavor as a donor or as a volunteer, go to www.NCHistoryTheater.org or contact Bill Hand at 252-229-4977 or email NCHT2021@gmail.com. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1242, New Bern, NC 28562.

