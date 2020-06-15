Online Originals: New Bern Parks & Recreation launches summer camp

New Bern, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Parks & Recreation is starting its summer camp for kids between the ages of 6 and 12.

Workers planned ahead to make sure the camp is safe during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that people know we’re offering a very fun and safe environment. The building is sanitized throughout the day as well as vehicles that are being used. Kids are encouraged to not only use hand sanitizer but to wash their hands throughout the day,” said James Bullock Jr, New Bern Park, and Rec Superintendent.

The seven-week camp will have indoor activities, all aimed at following COVID-19 guidelines.

“We won’t be doing any outside activities, but we will be engaging in inside activities, a lot of adaptive activities because of the COVID-19 such as playing freeze tag but we’re using pool noodles to keep our social distancing. We will be frequenting our aquatic center, our splash pad, and going to our parks,” said Bullock.

The day camp will include traditions like arts and crafts with new activities like virtual field trips.

“Once we get the laptop up on the big screen so kids will be able to tour like the U.S Battleship down in Wilmington, also since it’s virtual they can look at other things around the country and around the world,” said Bullock.

Children will get lunch at camp through a partnership with Craven County Schools.

“We go to a local school and pick up the lunches. They’re all individually bagged and not touched by hand,” said Bullock.

New Bern’s parks and Rec superintendent says, despite the coronavirus adjustments, he’s very happy children will have a summer camp.

“I really think it’s important to have summer camp because especially with what’s going on right now. Kids are being cooped up inside not finding a whole lot of stuff to do. We’re very fortunate to be able to offer a summer camp program. Kids look forward to summer camp being able to socialize with kids even though we still have the social distancing,” Bullock said.