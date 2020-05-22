Online Originals: New Bern Wreath-Laying Ceremony will be virtual

CRAVEN COUNTY N.C.(WNCT) Memorial Day is Monday May 25.

It is the day we honor and remember the men and women who have lost their lives serving in our armed forces.

This year COVID-19 will not allow public gatherings, so many Memorial Day services will be online.

Like many other ceremonies, New Bern’s annual wreath-laying ceremony will be live-streamed for people to enjoy virtually.

The service will be streamed at 11 am Monday on the Craven County’s Veteran Council’s Facebook page.

All National Cemeteries will hold wreath-laying services done by employees that will be streamed online as well.

Tomorrow at 10 a.m. there will be a Facebook live memorial service at NC Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Many counties and cities are doing live memorial services of their own. You can go to your county or towns on Facebook pages to see what is available locally.