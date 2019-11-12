Online Originals: New scholarship to assist future teachers in rural eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s College of Education will offer 15 new Partnership Teach Fellows scholarships in 2020 thanks to a contribution by an eastern North Carolina funder.

The scholarships, valued at $10,000 each, will be awarded to community college transfer students who have a passion for teaching and a commitment to remain in their home communities in eastern North Carolina.

The scholarships are specifically for students in tier one, or high-poverty, counties.

Fellows will complete coursework through the Partnership Teach online bachelor’s degree program.

Partnership Teach, formerly Partnership East, originated back in 2002 to assist with the teacher shortage at that time.

The program is completely online.

Partnering with NC community colleges, students begin their degree at their local community college and take a list of provided courses and after completing those courses, students transfer to East Carolina University into a cohort model and complete their teaching degree with the university.

Eastern North Carolina is facing a teaching shortage in all areas, but the greatest need is in math and science, special education and middle grades.

That’s according to Partnership Teach Coordinator Kathy Bradley.

“Partnership Teach offers degrees in elementary education, special education, and middle grades education as well,” said Bradley. “Data shows that once people become teachers through this method, they’re more likely to stay in their home communities.”

ECU partners with 20 community colleges and 43 school districts to prepare students for successful transfer and degree completion.

The program is available to students across North Carolina and the Partnership Teach Fellows scholarships will be available to community college transfer students in Beaufort, Bertie, Cumberland, Chowan, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Sampson, Tyrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wilson counties.

Since 2002, over 850 students have graduated with teaching degrees from the Partnership Teach program.

Bradley says the program cost is $14,000 so the scholarship would pay for around two-thirds of the cost.