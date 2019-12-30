Online Originals: New Years Eve celebrations across the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The end of the decade is quickly approaching and Eastern North Carolina has several events to bring us into 2020.

Here are all the events in the area being hosted by each city.

Greenville:

The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are hosting the city’s first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration at the Town Common.

The event will feature the debut of the emerald drop countdown at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheatre stage at midnight.

Entertainment will include live music, fireworks, and a photo booth. Adult beverages and food will also be served on site.

The event will begin at 9:00 p.m. and end at midnight.

It is a free event and all are welcome.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Third Street Education Center and the funding will be used to develop and implement a new and improved curriculum at the Third Street Academy.

New Bern:

The City of New Bern is hosting its second annual New Year’s Eve block party beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event includes dancing in the streets, a variety of food trucks, a Kids Fun Zone, live music and more.

A beer garden will be hosted by the Bravo Alpha Foundation.

The Jan Michael Fields Band will begin playing at 6 p.m. and JukeBox Revolver will take over the stage beginning at 9 p.m.

Also at 9 p.m., the Kids Fun Zone will have a lighted “Bear Cub Drop” for the kids.

To finish out the night, the lighted “Bear Drop” will ring in the New Year at midnight.

This event will be held downtown at the intersection of Pollock and Craven Streets, in front of City Hall.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Mount Olive:

Stop by the Mt. Olive Pickle Company to watch the New Year’s Eve pickle descend down the flagpole into a redwood pickle tank.

The event is slightly earlier than traditional New Year’s Eve events and the pickle drop will be at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Mt. Olive event page, 7 o’clock EST also happens to be midnight Greenwich Mean Time.

The event usually welcomes thousands and this year should be no different.

The Harmony Boys will perform from 5:30-6:15 followed by deejay L.J. Manley who will lead the crowd in line dancing.

Hot chocolate, cookies, and pickles will be served for free.

Additionally, part of the event is the canned food drive for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Those bringing canned food or who make financial contributions receive a chance to win door prizes at the end of the event.

The grand prize is a pool pickle similar to the one that is dropped.

Pets are not allowed at the event, but everyone is welcome to attend.

It is from 5:30-7 p.m.

Morehead City:

Downtown Countdown will bring family fun to the waterfront on New Year’s Eve.

From 5-6, there will be children’s activities including the kid’s crab pot drop done by the fire department at Big Rock Landing.

The fun continues with music, magicians, fire dancers, and stilt walkers.

After the sun sets, attendees will be treated to a laser show and a colorful glow party.

The big crab pot drop will be at midnight downtown followed by a fireworks show.

Local businesses and restaurants will provide activities and bands throughout the evening, please check individual websites for schedules.

The Downtown Countdown is a free, family-friendly event.

Kinston:

The city of Kinston is hosting a Masquerade at the Museum event at the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center.

TRAINWRECK will be playing, hors d’ oeuvres will be served and a bar will be on site.

Masks are encouraged and the dress code is business or black tie.

Tickets are required in order to attend the event. They can be purchased in advance for $40 each here or at the door for $50 each.

A ticket includes two drinks from the bar and hors d’ oeuvres.

The proceeds will go towards the Downtown Kinston revitalization project.

Tarboro:

In Downtown Tarboro on Courthouse Square the New Year’s Eve celebration will kick off with a kids event from 7-9 hosted by Impultz Entertainment.

Food trucks will be open for business beginning at 7 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase at the Tarboro Development Corporation beer tent from 9 p.m. to midnight.

At 9 o’ clock, the Liquid Pleasure Band will take the stage to kick off the main event.

Just before midnight the countdown to the New Year will begin followed by a ball drop.

No outside alcohol is allowed to be brought in.

The event is free and open to the public.