Online Originals: New Year’s Resolutions – What’s Yours?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

At the start of each New Year, many of us have different goals or resolutions.

For some, it’s ways to better ourselves or the situations we’re in.

This could be exercise and diet or getting that promotion at work this year.

“New year new me.”

Whatever your goals might be, it’s the start of a new year that gets people motivated.

So when did the idea of “resolutions” start?

The History Channel dates our first resolutions back to nearly 4,000 years ago.

Ancient Babylonians would hold recorded celebrations to ring in the new year.

However, their year started when crops were planted, which today would be around mid-March.

Romans were also known to practice a similar celebration. Julius Caesar made January 1st the start of a new year.

This was 46 B.C., so a little before our time.

The Romans named January after Janus, which was a two-faced god with a spirit that had doorways and arches.

The History Channel states Romans used Janus to,

“Look backwards into the previous year and ahead into the future. The Romans offered sacrifices to deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year.”

Thankfully in The United States, we don’t have to sacrifice anything living for the New Year.

John Wesley started the Methodist religion.

In 1740 Wesley began a Covenant Renewal Service held on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Although there’s the religious history surrounding New Year’s resolutions, today’s goals are more about self-improvement.

WNCT asked our viewers what their New Year’s Resolutions.

Check below to see people’s answers!