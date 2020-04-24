Online Originals: Non-essential businesses receive approval to re-open

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many businesses are still closed due to the Coronavirus.

But some are being allowed to re-open with the o.k. from The State Department of Revenue.

Non-essential businesses like the Tan N Bed in Greenville, are being allowed to re-open.

They’ve gotten approval from The Governor and Department of Revenue.

Their go-ahead to operate comes with conditions – – continued social distancing and proper sanitation of equipment.

Other businesses looking to re-open can put in the request to be considered essential through NCDOR.gov

They must have preventative and protective measures set in place to keep their employees and the public safe during this time.

The goal is to continue to flatten the curve while slowly allowing businesses to try and operate like normal.