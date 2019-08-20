Online Originals: Non-profit donates over 200 backpacks to local kids

A local non-profit, Rebuild 2 Rebirth, held it’s 3rd annual Back-to-School Extravaganza today at the Greenville Convention Center.

Free haircuts from local barbers were available as well as manicures, bounce houses, food and more.

CEO and Founder of Rebuild 2 Rebirth, Michael Dixon, says he wants this event to be the legacy of his non-profit.

“In the inner cities, it’s very hard to get started for school,” said Dixon. “You have to get the haircuts, the backpack, the supplies. A lot of these families are multiple child families.”

“At the end of the day I just want to provide this service and give the parents a break.” Michael Dixon, CEO/Founder, Rebuild 2 Rebirth

In 2017 at the 1st Back-to-School Giveaway, Dixon said he didn’t have backpacks to hand out, but gave away 40 plastic bags of school supplies. The following year, Dixon gave away 80 backpacks filled with school supplies. This year, Dixon had a goal in mind and was excited to announce it was surpassed.

“We exceeded our goal by 30 bags. Our goal was 200 backpacks and we’re giving away 231,” said Dixon.

The backpacks were filled with grade-specific school supplies and given out to those who had pre-registered. The non-profit partnered with the Hilton Greenville and the convention center to make the event possible.

Over 700 people showed up for the celebration, including Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly. He spoke to the crowd about the importance of education.

Mayor PJ Connelly addresses the crowd.

Dixon’s nephew, William, and two of his friends volunteered at the event and say it means a lot to be able to help these families.

“It feels great,” said William. “It’s so exciting to see kids that can get school supplies so they can start off the school year great.”

For more information about Rebuild 2 Rebirth, visit their Facebook page here.