Online Originals: Non-profit helping female Veterans transition

WASHINGTON, N.C.(WNCT) Pamlico Rose is a non-profit organization that was started to help women Veterans in their transition to civilian life.

CEO Robert Greene Sands and his wife put their entire inheritance into their dream for the organization.

In 2018, Sands purchased an 1892 farmhouse.

They have since been fixing up the grounds, including a barn and gardens, so they can hold retreats for female veterans.

Females make up 17% of the military force, and are twice as likely to develop PTSD than male Veterans. Within that group, 71% of women experience some form of Military Sexual Trauma, like harassment. Female Veterans are taking their lives at a rate 6 times higher than non-Veteran females.

Veterans deal with PTSD, depression, anxiety, trauma, joblessness, homelessness, and more.

Pamlico Rose wants to give female Veterans a safe place to heal and connect with others who have gone through similar experiences.

They use what they call a “total life fitness” approach. Working with the mind and the body.

Activities like cooking, artistic expression, gardening, meditation, woodworking, yoga, and mindfulness.

Mindfulness helps to live in the moment while feeling connected to something larger than yourself.

Promoting healthy living with nature and comrade connections to bring healing.

The non-profit has teamed up with Pampered Chef to raise money for the center and resources.

To sign up to register for pampered chef fundraiser for Pamlico Rose/Rose Haven Center of Healing : www.pamperedchef.com/party/rosehaven0918

They have even started a podcast during the pandemic to help people at home: https://rose-haven-chronicles.simplecast.com/

Website: http://www.pamlicorose.org