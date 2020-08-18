Online Originals: Non-profits economic help through COVID-19

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An NC Commerce grant is aiming to help struggling businesses or nonprofits in North Carolina that are impacted by COVID-19.

The Filling Station, a non-profit here in the East says since the pandemic, its base that usually keeps them afloat is becoming weak.

“Since the pandemic, we have actually have had to increase the times so instead of it being every other week were open every week Tuesdays and Thursdays just to provide food for our neighbors.” Summer Hough, Executive Director

The non-profit relies on the community for donations, but the NC Commerce Job Retention Grant would help The Filling Station in another important way.

“Providing the masks, providing the gloves, proper sanitation of the facility. We have to have more of things that we never had to before.” Summer Hough, Executive Director

John Bender, Economic Development Director for Jones County is encouraging all it’s small businesses and non-profits to see if they are eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is 9/1/2020. You can find the application link by clicking here.