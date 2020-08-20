Online Originals: North Carolina 2020 Census participation may be low

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A recent study conducted by the North Carolina Demography about response rates among North Carolinians was released on August 20.

“As of August 18, 2020, nearly three in five North Carolina households had responded to the census online, by mail, or by phone (59.8%). This is below the national average of 63.9%. It is also below North Carolina’s self-response rate in 2010 (64.8%) by five percentage points, despite the two-and-a-half additional months of self-response compared to the last census due to coronavirus-related extensions.”

“Statewide, there are 2,166 census tracts. Of these, as of August 18th“:

280 or 13% had met or exceeded their 2010 self-response rate;

1,552 or 72% were up to 12.5 percentage points below their 2010 self-response rate; and

334 or 15% were more than 12.5 percentage points below their 2010 self-response rate. For example, Tract 18.09 in Durham County has a current self-response rate of 48.4% compared to 73.5% in 2010, for a gap of -25.1 percentage points between 2020 and 2010. The lower self-response rates in these tracts places them at an increased risk of an undercount in 2020 (“high-risk”).”

Hyde, Warren, Hertford, Greene, Hoke, and Vance County are the counties furthest behind in response rates from their 2010 census.

Other significant areas are Gaston County, Durham, Mecklenburg, Wake, Cumberland, Forsyth, and Onslow Counties.

Pitt County Planning Director James Rhodes says rural areas and small towns suffer the most.

They might not have as readily available high-speed internet access, and many of them use P.O. Boxes.

The government has not yet mailed out census forms to a lot of P.O. Boxes, so those people already have not had as much of an opportunity to complete it.

Rhodes says, “10 minutes…10 years…it really takes less than 10 minutes to make an investment”

