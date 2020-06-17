Online Originals: North Carolina Community Actions awarded funds for assistance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Job losses and other economic setbacks during the pandemic are causing many people to fall behind on their bills.

Community Service Agencies are getting money to help people with those hardships.

“The North Carolina Community Action Network recently was awarded 26 billion dollars to be used to assist families as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharon Goodson, North Carolina Community Action Association Executive Director.

The money will be used to protect families from evictions, or for utility assistance.

“We know that there may be people facing eviction and things like that. Agencies can provide assistance with utilities and rent. Again, we want to help families live past tomorrow,” Goodson said.

people needing help must apply at their nearest community action office.

“Our case managers will do an assessment and what families’ individual needs are. That determines the level and how long services are provided,” Goodson said.

The money will also help the agencies provide additional programs and services for families.

“We offer self-efficient programs, job training programs, and Head Start and other support,” said Goodson.

In order to apply, visit the North Carolina Community Action Association to find its nearest open branch.